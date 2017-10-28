Luke Shaw keen to play under Mauricio Pochettino again

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw has expressed his intention of one day playing under his former manager Mauricio Pochettino.
Shaw featured under the Argentinian during their time at Southampton, where the 22-year-old had the best year of his career.
Pochettino has since went on to enjoy success with Tottenham Hotspur, while Shaw has endured a tough period since moving to Old Trafford.
The England international was in his best United form when he broke his leg in September 2015, but he has failed to hold down a starting spot ever since.
Writing in the epilogue of Guillem Balague's new book, Brave New World: Inside Pochettino's Spurs, Shaw spoke of his bond with Pochettino.
Pochettino was appointed as Southampton manager on January 2013, guiding them to an eighth-placed finish and a Premier League record points tally.
Pochettino has a burgeoning reputation for developing full-backs, establishing Danny Rose and Kyle Walker as some of the Premier League's finest.
He used to call me his son. That's how good our relationship was.
I've had lots of ups and downs, but when I was with Pochettino it was only ever up, up, up.
He made me feel that I was the best. He'd show me clips of my games and say, "You could do this better". Not in a horrible way. Not I could have done better, but I should have done better, because he knows I can be better.
I think with Southampton he achieved the impossible. We were one of the best footballing teams in the league.
I do hope that I can play for him again one day. And I think he really wants me to play under him again.
