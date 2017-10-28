Mario Balotelli: Why I'll never go back to Liverpool

Mario Balotelli has claimed that he would not consider making a return to Liverpool - insisting he disliked life on Merseyside.
Former Kop boss Brendan Rodgers paid £17 million for Balotelli in 2014, with the former Manchester City star was tasked with replacing Luis Suárez at Anfield.
Balotelli ended up having one very underwhelming and uneventful season at Liverpool, scoring just once in the Premier League before being sent on loan to AC Milan.
Another dry spell followed, prompting him to move to Ligue 1 outfit Nice, where he enjoyed an impressive campaign last season, scoring 15 goals in 23 league outings.
Speaking in an interview with French newspaper Nice-Matin, the 27-year-old has given some explanation on his difficult time on Merseyside.
It's unclear if Balotelli is referring to manager Jürgen Klopp and his staff when he mentions the "leadership team", or Fenway Sports Group. Either way, he doesn't have to worry about playing for Liverpool again.
Former Kop boss Brendan Rodgers paid £17 million for Balotelli in 2014, with the former Manchester City star was tasked with replacing Luis Suárez at Anfield.
Balotelli ended up having one very underwhelming and uneventful season at Liverpool, scoring just once in the Premier League before being sent on loan to AC Milan.
Another dry spell followed, prompting him to move to Ligue 1 outfit Nice, where he enjoyed an impressive campaign last season, scoring 15 goals in 23 league outings.
Speaking in an interview with French newspaper Nice-Matin, the 27-year-old has given some explanation on his difficult time on Merseyside.
I will never go back to Liverpool. The fans are wonderful, but the leadership team is a real disaster.
I was living in a difficult situation in Liverpool, in a city I didn't like.
I needed change after two failed seasons between Liverpool and AC Milan.
And coming to Nice, which, with all due respect, is not Real Madrid, was a risk if I failed again. But here, I found the right environment to succeed.
It's unclear if Balotelli is referring to manager Jürgen Klopp and his staff when he mentions the "leadership team", or Fenway Sports Group. Either way, he doesn't have to worry about playing for Liverpool again.