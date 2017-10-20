Non-league side Chorley appeal for new players on Twitter ahead of FA Cup clash

National League North side Chorley have launched an emergency appeal on Twitter - looking for a goalkeeper and midfielder to play for them in their FA Cup first round match with Fleetwood Town.
The minnows, who currently sit seventh in the sixth tier of English football, reached the first round of the competition after defeating Boston United 4-3 on Tuesday.
However, in a cruel twist of fate for Chorley, they have been handed a draw against League One outfit Fleetwood, who own two of the non-league team's most vital players.
Goalkeeper Matt Urwin and midfielder Nick Haughton are on loan from Fleetwood and cannot play against their parent club due to the competition's rules.
The situation has left the Magpies in a pickle and they have issued an SOS on Twitter highlighting their need for reinforcements.
Speaking to SunSport, Chorley chief executive Dave Riche explained the situation:
Honestly, it's gone ridiculous. We did the tweet on Wednesday afternoon when I was sat with the owners of the club and we were saying 'what are we going to do now for a goalkeeper?'
So we decided to put a little cheeky tweet out there to see who comes forward and it's gone absolutely crazy.
That's the power of social media. We know there are a lot of big name players out there and we are hopeful that one of them might see this appeal and decide to come and do Chorley a huge favour and we'd be so grateful to them for doing it.
Chorley's call for reinforcements on social media brings back memories of Wycombe Wanderers' advertisement for a new striker ahead of their FA Cup quarter-final at Leicester City in 2001.
Journeyman striker named Roy Essandoh responded to an appeal on Ceefax by then-Wycombe manager Lawrie Sanchez looking for a fit, non-cup-tied striker and later went on to score a last-minute winning goal after coming on as a late substitute.