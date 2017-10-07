Rickie Lambert 'fell out of love' with football at Liverpool

Liverpool striker Rickie Lambert admits he lost his love for football after securing his dream move to Anfield in 2014.
The 35-year-old recently called time on a great career which saw him play for clubs in the Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two.
Having spent his early career in in the lower leagues, Lambert realised his ambition of playing in the Premier League, at the age of 30 for Southampton.
Lambert's form for the Saints earned him a place in England's World Cup squad in 2014 and subsequently a move to his boyhood club Liverpool.
However, the Liverpool-born striker struggled for game time at Anfield, scoring just three goals in 36 appearances for the Reds, before moving to West Bromwich Albion in 2015.
And speaking to the Daily Mail, Lambert believes he never should have joined Liverpool to become a bit-part player under Brendan Rodgers.
I was getting well paid but I never started playing football for the money.
And when I decided to go to Liverpool I sacrificed a regular first-team place and that was when I started to fall out of love with it.
I never should have accepted being on the bench, even though Brendan Rodgers had made it clear to me I would be back-up for (Luis) Suárez and (Daniel) Sturridge.
When I joined up with England I felt lucky to be there, and it was the same at Liverpool. And when I look back now I realise I lost something mentally as a player, by allowing that to happen.
I was 10 when I joined Liverpool. One of the best days of my life.
Kenny Dalglish was my hero. I loved (Ian) Rush and (Robbie) Fowler too. And I remember hearing about these two kids who were three years ahead of us. (Michael) Owen and (Steven) Gerrard.
I loved the first two or three years there, but the next two were tougher and at 15 I was out.
(Academy director) Steve Heighway pulled me in and told me I wasn't going to make it there.
It wasn't a surprise. I wasn't even playing in my position by then. But I was devastated.