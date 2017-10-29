Salford goalkeeper sent off for urinating DURING match

|Photo: @maximecrocombe
Salford City goalkeeper Max Crocombe picked up what can only be described as the most bizarre red card of his career on Saturday.
The 24-year-old New Zealander was sent off in the closing stages of a Vanarama National League North match at Bradford Park Avenue.
It was intially unclear why the goalkeeper had been given his marching orders, with both Salford and Bradford Park taking to Twitter.
But in a follow up message, Bradford Park revealed the true reason why Crocombe was sent off.
Crocombe had decided nature was calling, leaving him no option to urinate by his goal while play was in motion.
Spotted by officials, the referee decided the act was enough to warrant dismissal from the field.
Fortunately for Crocombe, Salford - part-owned by Manchester United's Class of 92 stars of Phil and Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and Ryan Giggs - ended up winning 2-1 and saved him any more blushes.
Crocombe later apologised for his antics via Twitter.
As you would expect, the fans on Twitter reacted in banter-tastic fashion.