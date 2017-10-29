 Salford goalkeeper sent off for urinating DURING match | inside World Soccer

Salford goalkeeper sent off for urinating DURING match

Sunday, October 29, 2017

Salford goalkeeper Max Crocombe hits the headlines for the wrong reasons
Photo: @maximecrocombe

Salford City goalkeeper Max Crocombe picked up what can only be described as the most bizarre red card of his career on Saturday.

The 24-year-old New Zealander was sent off in the closing stages of a Vanarama National League North match at Bradford Park Avenue.

It was intially unclear why the goalkeeper had been given his marching orders, with both Salford and Bradford Park taking to Twitter.

Salford City's Twitter account baffled by what happened with goalkeeper Max Crocombe
Photo: @SalfordCityFC
Bradford Park Avenue's Twitter account baffled by what happened with Salford goalkeeper Max Crocombe
Photo: @BPAFCOfficial

But in a follow up message, Bradford Park revealed the true reason why Crocombe was sent off.

Bradford Park Avenue's Twitter account reveals what actually happened with Salford goalkeeper Max Crocombe
Photo: @BPAFCOfficial

Crocombe had decided nature was calling, leaving him no option to urinate by his goal while play was in motion.

Spotted by officials, the referee decided the act was enough to warrant dismissal from the field.

Fortunately for Crocombe, Salford - part-owned by Manchester United's Class of 92 stars of Phil and Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and Ryan Giggs - ended up winning 2-1 and saved him any more blushes.

Crocombe later apologised for his antics via Twitter.

Salford goalkeeper Max Crocombe apologises for his behaviour
Photo: @Meeiix

As you would expect, the fans on Twitter reacted in banter-tastic fashion.

Twitter reacts to bizarre red card for Salford goalkeeper Max Crocombe

on Sunday, October 29, 2017
 
