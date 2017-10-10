'Sir Alex Ferguson couldn't stand losing at Anfield'

Manchester United defender Gary Neville has lifted the lid on just how much did Sir Alex Ferguson hate losing to Liverpool at Anfield.
The Red Devils' rivalry with Liverpool stretches back for decades, as the two clubs have battled it out to be the best team in the country.
Ferguson famously claimed that his greatest achievement was knocking Liverpool "off their f***ing perch", something he achieved before retiring in 2013 as United eclipsed their rival's 18 top-flight titles.
And Neville revealed that such was Ferguson's hatred towards Liverpool, Anfield was often the scene of the Scot's angriest moments.
Speaking to former foe Jamie Carragher on Gary Neville's Soccerbox, Neville, who spent his whole career playing under Ferguson, said:
The Red Devils' rivalry with Liverpool stretches back for decades, as the two clubs have battled it out to be the best team in the country.
Ferguson famously claimed that his greatest achievement was knocking Liverpool "off their f***ing perch", something he achieved before retiring in 2013 as United eclipsed their rival's 18 top-flight titles.
And Neville revealed that such was Ferguson's hatred towards Liverpool, Anfield was often the scene of the Scot's angriest moments.
Speaking to former foe Jamie Carragher on Gary Neville's Soccerbox, Neville, who spent his whole career playing under Ferguson, said:
Sir Alex was always different around the big games.
He could be quite relaxed, particularly towards the end, around what I would call 'normal' games, but towards the Liverpool and (Manchester) City games he was always more intense.
During the week, if you walked down the corridor before a big game he'd be like 'hi son', whereas in the normal games he'd be more chatty.
He was different going into the big games and to be honest with you, the most consistently angry that I saw him.
People talk about the hairdryer and it never happened that much to be honest with you during a season, but the most consistent place you would see it was Anfield - at half-time or the end of the game.
He could not stand losing at Anfield - and if we won there, it didn't matter how we played - it was like the best thing in the world.
The worst I've ever seen him consistently was at Anfield if we were losing at half-time or at the end of the game.
He'd sit there unmoved in the dressing room at the end of the game while everyone was getting showered for 25 minutes. Just not moving.