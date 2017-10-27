 Spurs fan filmed urinating into cup before it's thrown towards West Ham supporters | inside World Soccer

Friday, October 27, 2017

A Tottenham fan was filmed apparently throwing a pint of urine at Wst Ham supporters

A Tottenham Hotspur supporter was filmed urinating in a cup before it is launched high into the stands at travelling West Ham fans during their Carabao Cup match.

The Hammers emerged victorious on Wednesday evening after a dramatic second-half comeback, overcoming a two-goal deficit to win 3-2 at Wembley Stadium.

But action on the pitch was marred by one supporter's disgusting behaviour in the stands.

A video emerged on social media appearing to show one Spurs fan filling a cup before the contents were thrown at the away fans, as fans around him cheered and sparked up a chorus of "We hate West Ham".

A Spurs spokesperson has confirmed they are aware of the incident in question and are currently looking into it.

This behaviour is completely unacceptable.

We are currently investigating and working to identify the individual.

