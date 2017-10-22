 Victor Lindelöf's girlfriend abused on Instagram by fuming Man Utd fans after Huddersfield shocker | inside World Soccer

Victor Lindelöf's girlfriend abused on Instagram by fuming Man Utd fans after Huddersfield shocker

Sunday, October 22, 2017

The girlfirend of Victor Lindelöf, was subjected to a torrent of abuse on social media by Manchester United fans following a woeful defeat at Huddersfield Town.

Huddersfield stunned the Red Devils with a 2-1 win on Saturday largely in part to a shocking misjudgement by Lindelöf, who arrived from Benfica this summer for a whopping fee of £31 million.

Lindelöf entered the game to replace an injured Phil Jones in the 23rd minute and five minutes later Huddersfield struck with their first goal when Aaron Mooy skipped past the Swedish defender.

Then a huge mistake by the 23-year-old - who failed to deal with a goal kick that sailed into the area - allowed Laurent Depoitre to pick up the ball and slot it into the net.

United grabbed a late consolation goal through substitute Marcus Rashford, but the three points went to Huddersfield.

As a result, the Instagram page of Lindelöf's girlfriend, Maja Nilsson, has been hit with barrage of abuse by angry United supporters.

Nilsson posted an image from Huddersfield on Instagram and some of the comments are shameful.

Meanwhile, here's Maja Nilsson in happer times.



