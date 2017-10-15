What does Eden Hazard have to do to win Ballon d'Or

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has spoken about what he thinks it would actually take for him to win the the Ballon d'Or award.
The Belgium international played a key role in helping the Blues win the Premier League last season, scoring 16 goals while registering five assists in the top flight.
Hazard also helped Belgium become the first European side to qualify for next year's World Cup and has been included on the 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or as a result.
While Hazard does not expect to win the award, he has identified what he needs to do to lift the prestigious prize in the future.
Speaking to Soccer Saturday, the 26-year-old forward said:
It is the fourth time the former Lille forward has been shortlisted, having received nominations in 2013, 2014 and 2015.
I have no chance (of winning). I think a lot of players are better than me but I am happy to be in the last 30 players.
I know I am on this list because I play for Chelsea and because I play with great team-mates. They help me every week to be on this list.
I don't know if in the future I can have the chance to win the Ballon d'Or but it is not my objective now. My objective is to play and to enjoy myself on the pitch.
For the last 10 years, it has always been Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, but Neymar is coming and a couple of others so we will see when Messi and Ronaldo stop playing, maybe we have a better chance but for the moment, it is not in my head.
We have more chance to win the Ballon d'Or if we win everything. I think this year, Ronaldo deserved it because he won with Portugal, he won the Champions League, he won La Liga.
If one day I want to win, I just have to win everything. Nice and simple!
It is the fourth time the former Lille forward has been shortlisted, having received nominations in 2013, 2014 and 2015.