Why Chelsea missed out on Fernando Llorente

Tottenham Hotspur and not Chelsea this summer.
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte wanted more attacking reinforcements during the summer transfer window and had asked Blues' board to sign Llorente after failing to sign the Spaniard from Swansea City in January.
However, the 32-year-old instead left Swansea for Tottenham on deadline day for a fee believed to be around £12 million.
Speaking to MARCA, Llorente suggested that Spurs eventually pushed harder than the Blues to strike a deal with Swansea.
It was a difficult decision that I had to take at the last moment.
Conte, whom I admired since I was with him at Juventus, showed a great interest in me since last January. But Chelsea did not finish the deal with Swansea.
With Tottenham everything was easier and faster. Pochettino called me on August 30 and I fell in love. I was filled with enthusiasm by his words and his sports project.
I thought I was going to Chelsea but Tottenham were more firm in their intention to sign me. They reached an agreement very quickly with Swansea and despite all of those difficult circumstances (with Chelsea), I decided to come to Tottenham.