Arsenal fans troll Spurs' Twitter account for calling off U-18's score update promise

Sunday, November 26, 2017

Arsenal's U-18 side ran out 6-0 winners against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday and Gunners fans are loving the Twitter activity (or lack thereof) of their North London rivals.

Spurs' official Twitter account promised before kick-off to keep supporters updated with the game, which took place at London Colney.

Tottenham's official Twitter account promise to livetweet their U18 game against Arsenal
Photo: @SpursOfficial

The starting XI and substitutes were confirmed just seconds later but, once the game kicked off, the social media page went silent.

They appeared to go off the idea as their junior side were hammered 6-0 at the hands of their bitter rivals, just a week after the senior Spurs team were beaten 2-0 by Arsène Wenger's men at the Emirates.

But if Spurs' social media team might've hoped that nobody would remember the promise to livetweet, they'd be very wrong.

Arsenal fans never need to be asked twice to troll their arch-rivals Tottenham
Photo: @SpursOfficial


