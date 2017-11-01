Boca Juniors fan gets stuck in wall after trying to sneak through stadium

One intrepid Boca Juniors supporter attempted to sneak into La Bombonera stadium on Sunday, but ended up stuck inside a hole in the perimeter wall.
The hole is about the size of a cinderblock and is used often by smaller fans as a shortcut through the stadium, but sadly it wasn't quite big enough for this fan.
After getting stuck, he immediately yelled out for his friends, who rather than quickly undertake a rescue operation to free him, opted to film the hilarious incident.
The man was eventually pulled back through by his legs and in the end he was only stuck in the stadium wall for a few minutes, rather than all night.
He reportedly came out of the incident without any major injuries, and he was able to watch the rest of match, which won by Boca 4-0.