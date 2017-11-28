 Brazilian player sent off for poking finger into opponent's bum | inside World Soccer

Brazilian player sent off for poking finger into opponent's bum

Tuesday, November 28, 2017

Ponte Preta defender Rodrigo is seen putting his finger in a certain area of Santiago Tréllez's body

Ponte Preta defender Rodrigo earned a red card in bizarre circumstances after trying to stick his finger into opponent's bum during a Campeonato Brasileiro Série A game on Sunday.

Hosts Ponte Preta took a comfortable 2-0 lead against relegation rivals Vitória and were in a good position to pick up a valuable three points and stave off relegation.

The three points would have kept the Macaca in the Série A, but instead centre-back Rodrigo decided to take things into his own hands - quite literally.

Television replays showed the 37-year-old defender grabbing Vitória striker Santiago Tréllez from behind and appearing to jab a finger into his backside in an off-the-ball situation.

Rodrigo, who even grimaced at the force of his own thrust, was sent off, leaving Ponte Preta with ten men for the remainder of the match.

With their veteran defender off the pitch, Ponte Preta promptly surrendered their lead, falling behind with eight minutes remaining before their fans invaded the pitch to have the match abandoned.

