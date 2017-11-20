Chelsea loanee scores absolute worldie from 40 yards - in the wrong net

Chelsea youngster Fankaty Dabo had a match to forget on Sunday afternoon as he scored a truly unbelievable own goal that ought to qualify for the Puskas award.
Dabo is one of four Blues youngsters currently on loan at Vitesse Arnhem, and he has made headlines for all the wrong reasons courtesy of a ridiculous own goal at Groningen.
Under pressure from an opponent, the right-back decided to try and keep possession on the touchline by playing an optimistic back-pass to his own goalkeeper.
Unfortunately for Dabo, his pass was overhit and the ball sailed over 21-year-old debutant Jeroen Houwen in the Vitesse goal.
His teammates could not believe what they had seen, standing around awe-struck as the ball dropped over the stranded goalkeeper.
To make matters worse for Dabo and Vitesse, Groningen went on to score three times in the final 25 minutes to seal a 4-2 victory.
Dabo is one of four Blues youngsters currently on loan at Vitesse Arnhem, and he has made headlines for all the wrong reasons courtesy of a ridiculous own goal at Groningen.
Under pressure from an opponent, the right-back decided to try and keep possession on the touchline by playing an optimistic back-pass to his own goalkeeper.
Unfortunately for Dabo, his pass was overhit and the ball sailed over 21-year-old debutant Jeroen Houwen in the Vitesse goal.
His teammates could not believe what they had seen, standing around awe-struck as the ball dropped over the stranded goalkeeper.
To make matters worse for Dabo and Vitesse, Groningen went on to score three times in the final 25 minutes to seal a 4-2 victory.