Éric Cantona 'can't understand' why Man United hired José Mourinho - not Pep Guardiola

Manchester United great Éric Cantona would prefer Pep Guardiola to manage his former club, and cannot understand why the job was given to a "defensive" coach like José Mourinho.
Guardiola has earned rave reviews for his work at Manchester City, who have won their past 17 matches in all competitions and are unbeaten in 19 this season having scored 54 goals in the process.
Mourinho, meanwhile, has come under plenty of criticism for his negative tactics, particularly in the big games.
United scored 33 goals in their opening 11 matches of the campaign but have since managed just 11 in their past nine outings.
Speaking on the eve of the 25th anniversary of his move from Leeds United to Old Trafford, Cantona told the BBC:
Despite respecting Mourinho for what he has achieved in the game, Cantona believes that his defensive approach does not fit the Old Trafford club's philosophy.
I cannot understand why United would take a manager who plays in a defensive way.
The football I played and the football (Sir Alex) Ferguson played, and (Sir) Matt Busby before, it was very creative football.
It's why I prefer the way Guardiola plays and I would prefer to have him as manager of Manchester United - it's more logical.
I don't watch Manchester City because it's Manchester City, but I would love to watch the team managed by Guardiola.
I love Mourinho as manager, and I said it before he arrived in Manchester. He has a lot of charisma. He won a lot of things and he will win a lot of things.
But he is playing in this defensive way which is not the identity of Manchester United.
Both Guardiola and Mourinho are great, but I prefer attacking football, when it's more creative. It's the way I tried to play all my career.