Feyenoord fans sing YNWA in remembrance of Brad Jones' late son

Jones, who spent five years at Liverpool from 2010 to 2015, tragically lost his six-year-old son Luca to leukemia on 18 November 2011.
Knowing that this sixth anniversary of Luca's passing would make it an emotional day for their goalkeeper, Feyenoord fans decided to create a special atmosphere that will have no doubt touched the Australian stopper.
On the 12th minute of the match, the fans lit up De Kuip by shining the torches on their phones in the air and belting out a rousing rendition of "You'll Never Walk Alone".
The club would also tweet their support for their No 1 goalkeeper.
|Photo: @Feyenoord