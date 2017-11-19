 Feyenoord fans sing YNWA in remembrance of Brad Jones' late son | inside World Soccer

Feyenoord fans sing YNWA in remembrance of Brad Jones' late son

Sunday, November 19, 2017

Feyenoord Rotterdam supporters performed a touching tribute for goalkeeper Brad Jones and his late son during their clash with VVV-Venlo on Saturday.

Jones, who spent five years at Liverpool from 2010 to 2015, tragically lost his six-year-old son Luca to leukemia on 18 November 2011.

Knowing that this sixth anniversary of Luca's passing would make it an emotional day for their goalkeeper, Feyenoord fans decided to create a special atmosphere that will have no doubt touched the Australian stopper.

On the 12th minute of the match, the fans lit up De Kuip by shining the torches on their phones in the air and belting out a rousing rendition of "You'll Never Walk Alone".

The club would also tweet their support for their No 1 goalkeeper.

Feyenoord fans create a special atmosphere to mark the sixth anniversary of Luca Jones' passing
