Former Reds hero backs Virgil van Dijk to succeed in Liverpool

Liverpool fan favourite Dirk Kuyt believes Virgil van Dijk has the right qualities to make it at Anfield should the Reds renew their interest in January.
Van Dijk was the subject of a controversial transfer wrangle in the summer after he failed to land a move despite handing in a transfer request to Southampton.
The Reds were believed to be closing in on a deal at the start of the summer but were forced to end their pursuit after a complaint was made to the Premier League by Southampton over an illegal approach for the player.
The 26-year-old Dutchman is under contract with the Saints until 2022 but Liverpool are thought to be monitoring his progress still and could make their move once again in January.
And former Reds forward Kuyt has told Sky Sports that van Dijk is a player who would suit playing at Liverpool.
I know Virgil. I didn't play with him in the national team but he's a great player.
We'll see how things will go in the winter break or at the end of the season.
I don't think it's strange for me to say he is a player who will suit Liverpool very well. He has the right mentality and he is a great defender.
He could do a great job at Liverpool but it's not for me to say if he would be an improvement or not. That's up to the club.