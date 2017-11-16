Former translator explains why Ángel Di María was unhappy with Man United

Manchester United employee has launched a scathing attack on the club, noting that Ángel Di María was viewed primarily as a tool for profit rather than a player the club valued.
Ex-club translator Débora Gomes was hired as a translator back in 2014 when Di María was signed from Real Madrid for a then-British record transfer fee of £59.7 million.
The Argentine was handed the club's iconic No 7 jersey but failed to make the grade in the Premier League and left for Paris Saint-Germain less than a year later.
And Gomes told Esporte Interativo that United didn't sign the 29-year-old because they believed he could win them titles, but it was purely based on the fact that his name sells shirts.
Gomes also added that United lost interest in football after Sir Alex Ferguson retired, and instead became primarily interested in making money.
United haven't won the league since Ferguson's final season, but last year posted record-breaking revenue of £581.2 million.
I noticed a lot. So much so that I had the opportunity to talk to him. And he was unhappy at the club.
Firstly, he couldn't communicate with anyone. And second because he realised the club bought him not because the club thought "Oh, he will bring titles to us because he is a good player." No. Because they simply wanted to sell his shirts.
This I heard inside the club, the people talking. "Di María sells T-shirts, so let's buy him." So he was not happy.
Then I realised, after Sir Alex Ferguson left the club, the club lost interest in football. It's money, money, money. It's making money and that's it.
So the players, when they try and decide who to buy, they will meticulously say: "What will bring more money?" They are not thinking of bringing joy to the fans. They are thinking of selling.
I've said many times: "Why don't you focus on Brazil? I don't see any focus in South America."
And the answer I received was always that the Brazilian fan doesn't have the purchasing power that other fans have. That fans in China have. That fans in the United States have.
So that was something that hurt me a lot, because I think there's a lot of talent in Brazil, there's a lot of boys crazy to be part of that club.
The tickets to see a Manchester United game are very expensive. Shirts, very expensive. So they're thinking that way.