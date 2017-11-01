Liverpool old boy Luis García trolls Chelsea with ghost costume - AGAIN

Liverpool forward Luis García has endeared himself more to the Kop faithful by trolling Chelsea with hilarious Halloween post on Instagram.
The Spaniard played for the Reds between 2004 and 2007 and will forever be remembered at Anfield for his "ghost goal" in the 2005 Champions League semi-final against Chelsea.
It was the only goal across the two legs and sent Liverpool to Istanbul where they famously came back from 3-0 down at half time against AC Milan to win their fifth European Cup on penalties.
Twelve years later, the 39-year-old rammed home his joke at Chelsea's expense by dressing up in full ghost attire while holding the official Liverpool programme from the infamous game.
This isn't the first time García has joked with Chelsea fans about the famous goal. Last year, the former Spain international did something very similar.
|Photo: @luchogarcia14
|Photo: @luchogarcia14