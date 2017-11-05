Mainz goalkeeper produces hilarious 'ghost pass' vs Borussia Mönchengladbach

Mainz 05 goalkeeper Robin Zentner provided the comedy moment of the season when he accidentally invented the "ghost pass" during a match against Borussia Mönchengladbach.
The incident came during the first half of their Bundesliga fixture at the Borussia-Park on Saturday.
The game ended 1-1 and it was a match that everyone would quickly forget about if not for Zentner's moment of comedy gold.
The 23-year-old goalkeeper tried to play a pass in his own penalty box but he failed to realise that the ball wasn't actually at his feet.
Completely unaware that the ball had passed him, Zentner proceeded to kick thin air.
Luckily for Zentner, he was handed a lifeline by one of his defenders, who ran in and punted the ball out of play.
It's arguably the most unintentionally hilarious eight seconds of football you'll see this season - leading to superb tweet from Gladbach's Twitter account.
If Zentner was tweeting this game... 😅#fohlenelf #BMGM05 0-1 pic.twitter.com/xb9EB79w2K— Gladbach (@borussia_en) November 4, 2017