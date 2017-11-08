Pavel Nedvěd regrets never playing for Manchester United

Manchester United.
The 44-year-old was one of the finest midfielders of his generation and enjoyed a trophy-laden career with Sparta Prague, Lazio and Juventus.
Nedvěd, who finished his playing days at Juventus in 2009, was named European Footballer of the Year in 2003 ahead of Thierry Henry and Paolo Maldini.
Despite his success, Nedvěd is envious of former Czech teammate Karel Poborský, who played for the Red Devils between 1996 and 1998.
Speaking to Czech newspaper iDNES, Nedvěd expresses his one lingering regret from a glittering football career.
A regret? That I never played for Manchester United, I'd have liked that.
The transfer was never on the table though, there was only Chelsea.
I liked the generation of Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs, who I admired.
I was a little bit jealous of Karel Poborský who played in Manchester and experienced great matches. I know he still feels that love.