Rafa Benítez: Paul Pogba not at Steven Gerrard's level yet

Paul Pogba still has a long way to go before he can be classed in the same category as Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.
Pogba returned from injury to inspire Manchester United to a thumping 4-1 victory over Newcastle on Saturday, inviting comparisons to former Reds skipper Gerrard.
However, Benítez - who managed Gerrard during his time at Liverpool - believes the 24-year-old needs to be consistent over a prolonged period of time to stand alongside the footballing greats.
Benítez told reporters when pressed on comparisons between Pogba and Gerrard:
They are different.
Stevie was a top-class player for so many years. He was very consistent and could make the difference in every game, with or without the ball. He was a top-class player.
Pogba is a great player, but he still has to be consistent for years like Stevie was for ten or 15 years.
Pogba is not my player, so I don't need to talk too much about him. He's a great player, like the majority of the Manchester United players.