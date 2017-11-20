 Rafa Benítez: Paul Pogba not at Steven Gerrard's level yet | inside World Soccer

Rafa Benítez: Paul Pogba not at Steven Gerrard's level yet

Monday, November 20, 2017

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benítez reckons Paul Pogba still has a long way to go before he can be classed in the same category as Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Pogba returned from injury to inspire Manchester United to a thumping 4-1 victory over Newcastle on Saturday, inviting comparisons to former Reds skipper Gerrard.

However, Benítez - who managed Gerrard during his time at Liverpool - believes the 24-year-old needs to be consistent over a prolonged period of time to stand alongside the footballing greats.

Benítez told reporters when pressed on comparisons between Pogba and Gerrard:

They are different.

Stevie was a top-class player for so many years. He was very consistent and could make the difference in every game, with or without the ball. He was a top-class player.

Pogba is a great player, but he still has to be consistent for years like Stevie was for ten or 15 years.

Pogba is not my player, so I don't need to talk too much about him. He's a great player, like the majority of the Manchester United players.

