Why Robert Lewandowski could finish career in MLS

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is hoping to end his career in the MLS - preferably in one of the league's Los Angeles teams, according to his wife.
Lewandowski's past few seasons at the reigning Bundesliga champions have been anything but stable, and the prolific Polish striker has been tipped for a transfer on several occasions.
The 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Germany, as reports suggest a transfer to Champions League winners Real Madrid would be a dream move.
However, his wife Anna, who is a health food blogger and owns the company "Foods by Ann", has now hinted that they could instead be heading stateside.
In an interview with Business Insider, Anna admitted that their sights are set on growing her business stateside while her husband sees out his playing days in Los Angeles, where there are two MLS teams with the budget to pay a world class striker.
Lewandowski's contract with Bayern runs through 2021, so it would be a surprise to see the Poland international make the jump across the Atlantic anytime soon.
Lewandowski's past few seasons at the reigning Bundesliga champions have been anything but stable, and the prolific Polish striker has been tipped for a transfer on several occasions.
The 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Germany, as reports suggest a transfer to Champions League winners Real Madrid would be a dream move.
However, his wife Anna, who is a health food blogger and owns the company "Foods by Ann", has now hinted that they could instead be heading stateside.
In an interview with Business Insider, Anna admitted that their sights are set on growing her business stateside while her husband sees out his playing days in Los Angeles, where there are two MLS teams with the budget to pay a world class striker.
I think we'll spend some time in the United States. Our dream is Los Angeles. That's where we want to develop our brands.
We hope that Robert can end his career at a club in Los Angeles. At this point in time, we can say that that is our dream.
Lewandowski's contract with Bayern runs through 2021, so it would be a surprise to see the Poland international make the jump across the Atlantic anytime soon.