Roy Hodgson finally explains why Harry Kane took corners at Euro 2016

Harry Kane the corner duties at Euro 2016.
Hodgson, now in charge of Crystal Palace, resigned from the England post after the European Championships in France last year following an embarrassing exit to Iceland.
There was plenty to criticise about the Hodgson era, but it was his decision to put Tottenham Hotspur striker Kane on corners that was most baffling.
Being England's number one striker, you would have thought Kane would be in the box on set pieces, attacking the ball and causing all sorts of chaos in the penalty area.
Instead, Hodgson instructed the Premier League top scorer to take corners and the rest is history.
However, speaking ahead of Palace's Premier League match with Tottenham this weekend, Hodgson has finally explained the reason behind his decision.
Hodgson, now in charge of Crystal Palace, resigned from the England post after the European Championships in France last year following an embarrassing exit to Iceland.
There was plenty to criticise about the Hodgson era, but it was his decision to put Tottenham Hotspur striker Kane on corners that was most baffling.
Being England's number one striker, you would have thought Kane would be in the box on set pieces, attacking the ball and causing all sorts of chaos in the penalty area.
Instead, Hodgson instructed the Premier League top scorer to take corners and the rest is history.
However, speaking ahead of Palace's Premier League match with Tottenham this weekend, Hodgson has finally explained the reason behind his decision.
Harry wasn't scoring goals, he had only one all season at the time. So you want the best deliverer of the ball taking corners because we thought we had a few other players who were good at attacking the ball in the area.
Had we had someone else on corners and Harry in the middle, it wouldn't have made one ha'p'orth of difference to our results.
There wasn't a lot of criticism at the time, we weren't playing too badly. We thought he might be the trump card before the Championships - and he has certainly done it since - but there has to be something to talk about hasn't there.