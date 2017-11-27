Watford pay £2000 taxi bill to get stranded fans to Newcastle game

Between 40 and 50 supporters were deserted after their coach broke down near Donnington Park Services just off the M1 in Leicestershire, about 100 miles into their 270-mile journey to St James' Park.
But the club leapt to the rescue as they forked out around £2,000 for a number of mini-bus taxis to take the fans the rest of the journey.
And the supporters arrived in time for kick-off and saw their side win 3-0 and move to within three points of the Premier League's top-four.
One of the Watford fans who was travelling on the bus with his 14-year-old son, Simon Alexander, told BBC Sport:
I live in Northampton so my alarm went off at 04:15, I picked up my son and we left Watford at 06:30.
But about two hours into the journey the coach started juddering and it just died on the hard shoulder.
There was one coach behind us with space for eight people - so on got a family of six plus two others. But this left 30 plus people stranded on the side of the motorway.
The bus eventually limped to the nearest services, we got off, had a cup of coffee, and we were only there for an hour or so before the taxis arrived.
The club got us all in lovely eight-seater mini vans and we got up to Newcastle at about 1.30pm. It was absolutely perfect.
I don't think any other club would have done that. My cab alone was £347. We were all so grateful.
It was a brilliant day only made possible due to the generosity of the club. They went above and beyond. That's the type of club we are.