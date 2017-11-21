West Ham fans warned to stop calling 999 to complain about their team

West Ham suffered a 2-0 defeat at Watford on Sunday in David Moyes' first match in charge, with goals from Will Hughes and Richarlison piling on the misery in East London.
Chants of "sack the board" were heard throughout the match and, for some Hammers fans, the defeat was so bad they were calling the police.
According to the Essex Police's control room, they were swamped with phone calls from West Ham supporters who were angry about their side's criminal run of form.
|Photo: @EPControlRoom
This isn't the first time West Ham fans have been in trouble in recent days.
Earlier this week, a shocking footage emerged of a West Ham fan racially abusing Tottenham Hotspur player Son Heung-min.