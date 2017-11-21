 West Ham fans warned to stop calling 999 to complain about their team | inside World Soccer

West Ham fans warned to stop calling 999 to complain about their team

Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Embed from Getty Images

Essex Police have politely reminded disgruntled West Ham supporters that the emergency number isn't there for them to vent.

West Ham suffered a 2-0 defeat at Watford on Sunday in David Moyes' first match in charge, with goals from Will Hughes and Richarlison piling on the misery in East London.

Chants of "sack the board" were heard throughout the match and, for some Hammers fans, the defeat was so bad they were calling the police.

According to the Essex Police's control room, they were swamped with phone calls from West Ham supporters who were angry about their side's criminal run of form.

Essex Police asks West Ham fans to stop calling 999 to complain about their side's run of form
Photo: @EPControlRoom

This isn't the first time West Ham fans have been in trouble in recent days.

Earlier this week, a shocking footage emerged of a West Ham fan racially abusing Tottenham Hotspur player Son Heung-min.

Don't forget to join us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates!
on Tuesday, November 21, 2017
 
Copyright © 2016. inside World Soccer | Privacy Policy
Design by Herdiansyah Hamzah & Distributed by Free Blogger Templates
Creative Commons License