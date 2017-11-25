What ex-Man City kitman found in Mario Balotelli's locker after he was sold

Manchester City kitman Les Chapman has shared a hilarious story of what he found in Mario Balotelli's locker when he left the club.
The enigmatic Italian striker made headlines in two and a half years at the Etihad after arriving from Inter Milan in 2010.
Balotelli has been given a reputation by the media for being a difficult character and taking part in questionable and often amusing activities.
Chapman spent 17 years at City as the club's kitman and he revealed that he found parking tickets galore in his locker when he left for AC Milan in 2013.
Speaking in an interview with the Daily Mail, Chapman, who created Balotelli's infamous "Why Always Me?" shirt, said:
Balotelli has been given a reputation by the media for being a difficult character and taking part in questionable and often amusing activities.
He was a complete one-off, the most unpredictable man on the planet. When he got sent off at Arsenal he threw his boot through the plasma TV in the dressing-room!
But he was bright, he wasn't stupid, and he was very generous. He would go into a garage and pay for everyone's petrol or give a homeless guy a wad of cash.
Then he used to wonder why his car was impounded 27 times... because it was painted in camouflage and he parked it on double yellows outside San Carlo restaurant in the middle of Manchester every day. I opened his locker after he left and all his parking tickets just fell out!