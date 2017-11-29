Why Antoine Griezmann won't join Arsenal EVER

Arsenal having been left frustrated by the club's pursuit of him in 2013.
Griezmann was playing for Real Sociedad when his advisor, Eric Olhats, was told by Arsenal scout Giles Grimandi that Gunners boss Arsène Wenger was interested in signing the Frenchman.
Upon hearing Arsenal's interest, the forward put aside other offers from elsewhere in the hope of moving to North London.
Written in his new autobiography, "Behind the Smile", the 26-year-old revealed how he "kept waiting" for the chance to join the Gunners until they went elsewhere on transfer deadline day.
Griezmann eventually signed for Atlético in 2014 and has since become one of the hottest properties in European football.
He scored 44 league goals in his first two seasons and was a Champions League and European Championship finalist in 2016 where he top scored with six goals.
Just last summer, Griezmann was heavily linked with a £92 million move to Manchester United, while other top European teams, including Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, were also linked with the France international.
Griezmann was playing for Real Sociedad when his advisor, Eric Olhats, was told by Arsenal scout Giles Grimandi that Gunners boss Arsène Wenger was interested in signing the Frenchman.
Upon hearing Arsenal's interest, the forward put aside other offers from elsewhere in the hope of moving to North London.
Written in his new autobiography, "Behind the Smile", the 26-year-old revealed how he "kept waiting" for the chance to join the Gunners until they went elsewhere on transfer deadline day.
I waited, I waited, and I kept waiting... when there was no news, Eric called Grimandi, who said that the manager was still interested in me (and) to keep waiting.
Finally a few hours before the market closed, he let us know Arsenal would not make a move.
I don't like to be told something and for it not to happen. So when Eric told me later that the London club were interested again I told him "Forget it, after the blow they gave us."
Griezmann eventually signed for Atlético in 2014 and has since become one of the hottest properties in European football.
He scored 44 league goals in his first two seasons and was a Champions League and European Championship finalist in 2016 where he top scored with six goals.
Just last summer, Griezmann was heavily linked with a £92 million move to Manchester United, while other top European teams, including Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, were also linked with the France international.