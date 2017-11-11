Why Sir Alex Ferguson missed out on Gabriel Batistuta

Manchester United chairman Martin Edwards has explained why they failed to sign Gabriel Batistuta from Fiorentina.
The Argentinian, who was nicknamed "Batigol", was among the best strikers in world football during the 1990s and early 2000s and scored 207 goals in 332 appearances during his nine years at the Viola.
United fans knew him well from some devastating Champions League performances at their club's expense, particularly after he scored an absolute screamer at Old Trafford in March 2000.
And Edwards has confirmed Sir Alex Ferguson was keen to take Batistuta from Fiorentina - but the club simply couldn't compete with the money available in Italy at the time.
Serie A was the top league in the world in the 90s, featuring the best players and the best wages on offer.
Edwards said on Beyond the Page on NBC Sports, where he was promoting Red Glory, a new book about his time at the club:
Ferguson was keen to sign Batistuta.
We looked at the situation, but at that time, the wages Batistuta wanted, and of course we're talking net.
I can't remember the figures now, (but) they would have jeopardised our wage structure at the club at the time, and therefore turned it down.