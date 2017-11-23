Wigan player scores twice, gets subbed to see birth of son

Wigan Athletic winger Ryan Colclough was denied the chance to score a hat-trick on Tuesday in bizarre circumstances.
The 22-year-old netted twice to help the Latics clinch a 3-0 victory over Doncaster Rovers in their League One clash at the DW Stadium.
Colclough scored his second goal in the 58th minute, and two minutes later he was subbed off and darted down the tunnel.
It later emerged that he had sprinted down the tunnel after being subbed to drive immediately to the hospital to attend the birth of his son.
Wigan chairman David Sharpe then tweeted the photo of Colclough, still in his full Wigan kit, holding his newborn sonson, Harley Thomas, and offered his congratulations.
|Photo: @DavidSharpe91
The former Crewe Alexandra man later told Sky Sports News:
I saw my dad come right out down to the bottom of the stands and he sort of just gave me the action that the waters had gone, and then I knew that I needed to get off as soon as possible.
It's a little bit surreal... I looked over to my dad and saw him say "get the message to the manager" - but then before I knew it I was in the box and I'd scored. I just celebrated because I knew what was coming and before I knew it I was off the pitch and on my way to the hospital.
I got there as quick as I could, there was no time for getting dressed. And as soon as I got there it was literally 30 minutes later I had my son in my arms. I think my son made it a hat-trick for me!