Marouane Fellaini hits out at unjust treatment in English football

Manchester United midfielder picking up just four bookings last season.
The 6'5" Belgian has divided opinion among United fans since joining from Everton for £27.5 million in 2013, with his combative approach often derided as clumsy and oafish.
Despite his reputation as a physically-imposing midfielder, Fellaini has been sent off just three times during his time in England, with his last red card coming in the Manchester derby in April after the 30-year-old was penalised for a headbutt on Sergio Agüero.
In an interview with Belgian magazine HUMO, Fellaini, whose United contract expires at the end of the season, expressed his frustration at the reputation he has garnered.
The 6'5" Belgian has divided opinion among United fans since joining from Everton for £27.5 million in 2013, with his combative approach often derided as clumsy and oafish.
Despite his reputation as a physically-imposing midfielder, Fellaini has been sent off just three times during his time in England, with his last red card coming in the Manchester derby in April after the 30-year-old was penalised for a headbutt on Sergio Agüero.
In an interview with Belgian magazine HUMO, Fellaini, whose United contract expires at the end of the season, expressed his frustration at the reputation he has garnered.
They have labelled me an aggressive player, a murderer.Fellaini, whose season has been interrupted by a knee injury, said he often feels like it is one rule for him and a different rule for other players, pointing to what he describes as an attack on him by Shane Long when United won at Southampton in September.
Look, I'm fanatical. The team that wants it the hardest wins but there have been times when I came out as the villain.
What should I do if they pull me by the hair? It sounds like a joke, but it really hurts.
Last season I was suspended after the derby against City for a headbutt against Agüero. He stepped towards me and then dropped dead. But, no, I get the red.
Players often try to provoke me but do you know how many yellow cards I collected last season? Four, in 45 matches. I've never destroyed someone's career.
Do you see how insanely good luck I had? He could have broken my leg. Without the tape around my ankle, it was definitely broken and I would have been out for six months.
If I did that, I'd be suspended for three games, maybe five. I swear to you. He got a yellow, apologised, and that was it.