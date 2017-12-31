 Mohamed Elneny could've brought Alexis Sánchez to tears with savage tweet | inside World Soccer

Mohamed Elneny could've brought Alexis Sánchez to tears with savage tweet

Sunday, December 31, 2017

Embed from Getty Images

Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny, for reasons unknown to us, has taken to Twitter to remind his Arsenal teammate Alexis Sánchez that he's not going to the 2018 World Cup.

It came as a massive surprise when South American champions Chile failed to secure qualification for next summer's World Cup in Russia, eventually finishing level with Peru in 5th place in the CONMEBOL standings but missing out due to their inferior goal difference.

The blow stood as a substantial one to both the players and fans of Chile, with Sánchez was even given extra time off to mentally recover by Gunners boss Arsène Wenger.

However, this hasn't stopped Elneny from sending a startling reminder to Sánchez that he won't be at football's biggest roadshow in the summer.

The 25-year-old Egypt international, who has made made 58 appearances for his homeland, took great delight in also informing Sánchez that nine of his Arsenal teammates would heading to the 2018 showpiece in Russia.

Mohamed Elneny is very, very mean
Photo: @ElNennyM

It remains to be seen if the Chilean will see the funny side of Elneny's gag.

Don't forget to join us on Twitter and Facebook for more updates!
on Sunday, December 31, 2017
 
Copyright © 2016. inside World Soccer | Privacy Policy
Design by Herdiansyah Hamzah & Distributed by Free Blogger Templates
Creative Commons License