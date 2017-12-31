Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar and Zlatan recreated in paint as Samurai warriors

Italian artist Pupazzaro, real name Fabrizio Birimbelli, has taken the biggest names in football of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Zlatan Ibrahimović, and turned them into incredible Samurai warriors.
The series of eye-catching images have been inspired by Japanese prints and woodcut from the 19th century.
Birimbelli, a computer programmer from Rome, started painting players from his beloved AS Roma in his spare time before gaining followers asking him for portraits of their idols all over the world.
You can follow Pupazzaro on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to keep up to date on all his latest work.
|Photos: @pupazzaro
