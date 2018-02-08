Guidelines on how football players can eat healthy

Football players need to have healthy bodies so as to perform well on the pitch and while doing workouts. This calls for taking healthy diet and doing exercises as it is required. They must also ensure they take enough rest to allow the muscles enough time for repair and growth.
The game demands sudden bursts of energy thus there is need to eat plenty of carbohydrates and proteins to provide the much-needed energy.
In addition to diet and workouts, footballers can consider using steroids that are carefully developed to help in testosterone musculation besides aiding in the repair of worn out tissues.
Calories requirements
Calories requirements vary with the level of training and the position that a football player plays. Broadly, as a football player, you need to take about 5000 calories on a daily basis. Nevertheless, some players may need up to 9000 calories daily.
The American Dietetic Association recommends a daily intake of not less than 2.7g of carbohydrates per pound of body weight. The daily consumption may be increased to a range between 3.6g and 4.5g of carbs per pound of body weight during intense training.
Proteins should also be part of the daily diet and about 0.8g per pound of body weight will be enough. Even though fats should be avoided by footballers, healthy fats are important to keep the body in good working condition. A daily consumption of about 0.45g of healthy fats per body weight, would be reasonable.
Food types needed
Carbohydrates
Carbohydrates are the most important class of food in a footballer's diet. They provide the quick energy needed to perform sudden and fast bursts of motions. As a matter of fact, in the daily calories intake of a player, between 50% and 60% should be carbohydrates.
Some key sources of carbohydrates include wholemeal bread, rice, potatoes, fruits and pasta. Nutritionists advise that it is prudent to choose low-fat carbs instead of the high-fat ones. For instance, they suggest that it would be better to eat mashed potato other than fries.
Proteins
Footballers need more protein than normal persons. You need to get not less than 15% of your daily calories consumption from protein-rich foods such as fish, lean meat and fish. Soy is a great source of protein that can meet the daily nutritional needs and help in muscle development.
It is also important to have a number of protein sources in every meal, for example cheese with low-fat content, milk and yogurt to be taken alongside fish, poultry or lean meat.
Fats
You need to take moderate amounts of fats as a footballer because fats increase the possibility of gastrointestinal problems. Healthy fat sources such as nuts, canola and olive oils should form about 30 % of the daily calories consumed.
Meals before games
Prior to a game, it is advisable not to eat fatty foods and instead take more carbohydrates and proteins. The two food types will give you the energy that you need to perform well.
Conclusion
Footballers should make sure they start their day with a healthy breakfast so as to facilitate maximum recovery and for great results during training.
Missing breakfast can interfere with the body energy levels, blood sugar and the capacity of the body to adequately burn the calories all the day. They also need to keep having a bite from time to time in the day to keep the fire burning.