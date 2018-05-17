Who will win the Golden Boot at the World Cup 2018?

The most prestigious individual award that can striker can win is the golden boot at the world cup. It only comes around every four years and the player that manages to win the award will become heroes in their country.
In past events, greats such as Eusebio, Gerd Müller, Gary Lineker along with Ronaldo have all been winners. In this year's event it is going to be a hotly contested competition and in this article, I will talk about the favorites along with there betting odds.
#1: Lionel Messi - Golden Boot Odds 9/1
It is no surprise to see Messi as the bookies favorite to win the golden boot but things have not gone well for the superstar from Argentina for his national team. He is able to single-handedly win the tournament for his team if he can find his Barcelona form, so it will be interesting to see which Messi turns up.
#2: Neymar - Golden Boot Odds 10/1
PSP spent a world record €222 million to sign Neymar from Barcelona and they got a bargain. He has been too long in the shadows of Messi and is ready to write his own chapter starting by winning the world cup for his team. Brazil are packed with superstars and the favorites to win the tournament so putting Neymar in your world cup fantasy team is a must.
#3: Antoine Griezmann - Golden Boot Odds 12/1
The smart money will be on Griezmann who is in fine form. The Atletico Madrid player just won the European cup and scored two goals in the final. He was also the top goalscorer at the last major international event with 6 goals at Euro 2016.
#4: Cristiano Ronaldo - Golden Boot Odds 14/1
It could be the last time we see Ronaldo play at the world cup and he will be determined to go out with a bang. Due to age, he is not quite a good as he used to be but he is still head and shoulders above almost every other player. You would be crazy to back against him as he has proven for the whole of his career that he can achieve the impossible.
#5: Harry Kane - Golden Boot Odds 16/1
If Kane played for Brazil it would be the bookies favorite to win the golden boot. Sadly for him, he is in an inexperienced England team that will need a lot of luck on their side if they are going to get to the final. With 30 goals this campaign in the EPL alone, he will fancy his chances.
#6: Gabriel Jesus - Golden Boot Odds 16/1
The player that does play up front for Brazil Gabriel Jesus will definitely be at the top of the charts when the competition comes to an end. It is highly likely his team will make it all the way to the final and with the quality surrounding him, he will get lots of opportunities to score.