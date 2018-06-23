Adult film actresses star in Sexy Soccer 2018 (NSFW)

Employees of the adult film industry in Germany took part in Sexy Soccer 2018 - and the tournament certainly lived up to its name.
Organised by adult cam website VISIT-X, Germany were pitted against Sweden on a sand court in Berlin.
For the game, the players had white and blue jerseys painted on the body.
Germany were 2-1 up at half time and striker Lilly-Lil fired them to a 5-2 win against the Swedes.
At the end of the match, instead of exchanging jerseys, the stars shoot the paint off with big water pistols.
The tournament has been held since 2006, simulating real matches of the German national team.