Burger King Russia offers lifetime Whoppers to women who get pregnant by World Cup players

Burger King Russia has removed an online advert which promised a lifetime supply of Whopper Burgers and Russian Roubles to women if they get impregnated by World Cup footballers.
On Tuesday, the fast food franchise announced a competition on VK, the Russian equivalent of Facebook, promising a reward of 3 million Rubles (€40,000) and a lifetime supply of Whoppers for any Russian woman who got pregnant with the child of a World Cup player.
The screenshot above was the advert obtained by website Deadspin and it translates to the following:
Burger King, within the framework of social responsibility, has appointed a reward for girls who get pregnant from the stars of world football.
Each will receive 3 million rubles, and a lifelong supply of Whoppers.
For these girls, it will be possible to get the best football genes, and will lay down the success of the Russian national team on several generations ahead.
Forward! We believe in you!
Following widespread backlash, Burger King has now removed the advert and apologised for the promotion on VK.
We apologise for the statement we made. It turned out to be too insulting.
We thank you for the feedback and hasten to inform you that we have already removed all materials related to the application.
This is not the first time Burger King marketing department in Russia has caused outrage with their ads.
Last year, the burger chain used the likeness of Diana Shurygina, who was raped when she was 16 at a house party, as part of a buy one get one free burger offer.