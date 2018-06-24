Can you spot x-rated error on this Arsenal magazine cover?

Arsenal have been slated online after a very rude gaffe on the cover of their official magazine.
Celebrating the appointment of new manager Unai Emery, the magazine's designer team appear to have missed a glaring blunder.
The Gunners boss Emery looked the business as he posed with folded arms, but his positioning caused a huge problem as his head covered up three letters, which left the word "Anal" on show in bold letters.
Good to see Arsenal have abandoned sub-editing and proofing. pic.twitter.com/jCPUlLxasZ— Iain Aitch (@iainaitch) June 23, 2018