 Can you spot x-rated error on this Arsenal magazine cover? | inside World Soccer

Can you spot x-rated error on this Arsenal magazine cover?

Sunday, June 24, 2018

Arsenal have been slated online after a very rude gaffe on the cover of their official magazine.

Celebrating the appointment of new manager Unai Emery, the magazine's designer team appear to have missed a glaring blunder.

The Gunners boss Emery looked the business as he posed with folded arms, but his positioning caused a huge problem as his head covered up three letters, which left the word "Anal" on show in bold letters.

