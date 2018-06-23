Did Arsenal forget Joel Campbell still their player?

Arsenal have many players who are representing their countries in the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the club usually send out a good luck message before their games.
In preparation for Friday's games, the Gunners tweeted good luck to three of their participating players - Granit Xhaka, Alex Iwobi and Stephan Lichtsteiner.
|Photo: @Arsenal
However, as was spotted by a number of supporters, the first game of the day includes Campbell's Costa Rica against Brazil.
And after several minutes wait, Arsenal finally said good luck to the Costa Rican forward.
|Photo: @Arsenal
Campbell's last appearance in a red shirt came at the end of the 15/16 season but, despite the best efforts of Arsenal's Twitter account, he very much remains on the club's books.
The 25-year-old has been at Arsenal for seven years making just 40 appearances, having gone on loan to six different clubs in that time.