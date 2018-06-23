 Did Arsenal forget Joel Campbell still their player? | inside World Soccer

Did Arsenal forget Joel Campbell still their player?

Saturday, June 23, 2018

Many might have even forgotten that Joel Campbell is still an Arsenal player - including the club's Twitter team.

Arsenal have many players who are representing their countries in the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the club usually send out a good luck message before their games.

In preparation for Friday's games, the Gunners tweeted good luck to three of their participating players - Granit Xhaka, Alex Iwobi and Stephan Lichtsteiner.

Arsenal tweet good luck to the Granit Xhaka, Alex Iwobi and Stephan Lichtsteiner
Photo: @Arsenal

However, as was spotted by a number of supporters, the first game of the day includes Campbell's Costa Rica against Brazil.

And after several minutes wait, Arsenal finally said good luck to the Costa Rican forward.

Joel Campbell has become the forgotten man at Arsenal
Photo: @Arsenal

Campbell's last appearance in a red shirt came at the end of the 15/16 season but, despite the best efforts of Arsenal's Twitter account, he very much remains on the club's books.

The 25-year-old has been at Arsenal for seven years making just 40 appearances, having gone on loan to six different clubs in that time.

