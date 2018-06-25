 How fans in Russia celebrate Lionel Messi's 31st birthday | inside World Soccer

How fans in Russia celebrate Lionel Messi's 31st birthday

Monday, June 25, 2018

For Lionel Messi's 31st birthday on Sunday, hundreds of residents of the small Russian town of Bronnitsy, which is Argentina's base during the World Cup, celebrated with a colourful music festival and a life-size chocolate sculpture in his image.


