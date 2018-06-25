For Lionel Messi's 31st birthday on Sunday, hundreds of residents of the small Russian town of Bronnitsy, which is Argentina's base during the World Cup, celebrated with a colourful music festival and a life-size chocolate sculpture in his image.
How fans in Russia celebrate Lionel Messi's 31st birthday
Monday, June 25, 2018
