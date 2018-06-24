Mo Salah given honorary citizenship by Chechen warlord

As head of the Chechen Republic, Kadyrov has a terrible record of human rights abuse, homophobia and torture, among other things.
But the 41-year-old politician has taken a shine to Liverpool and Egypt forward Salah, whose goalscoring exploits have made him an international superstar.
The Liverpool star is currently at the World Cup in Russia with Egypt, whose training base is in the Chechen capital Grozny.
And at a farewell dinner held for the eliminated World Cup side on Friday night, Kadyrov presented Salah with a badge and a copy of the decree.
Salah was then presented with a silver plate and a signed shirt of Chechen football team FC Akhmat Grozny, the club which is named in honour of Kadyrov's late father.
The Egyptian squad is due to play one more game before departing for home, having been eliminated from competition after their defeat to Russia on June 18.