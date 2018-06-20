Osama bin Laden wanted to annihilate England players during 1998 World Cup

The astonishing revelation was made by author Adam Robinson, a journalist based in the Middle East, and Yossef Bodansky, an American-Israeli who served for 16 years as director of the US Congressional Task Force on Terrorism and Unconventional Warfare.
In their book Terror On The Pitch - which is based on notes made by terrorist Ahmed Zaoui - the authors claim that bin Laden wanted to slaughter England's football heroes during a group match against Tunisia at Stade Vélodrome in Marseille.
The plan was to blow up England goalkeeper David Seaman with a suicide bomber, throw a grenade at the bench where then-manager Glenn Hoddle, David Beckham and Michael Owen sat before storming the pitch to shoot dead Alan Shearer.
Zaoui wrote on his notes:
The Sheikh (Bin Laden), may God bless him, asks that we observe the movements of David Seaman, Alan Shearer and Hoddle.
Also, thanks be to God, his attention has been drawn to two younger players who are becoming well known, David Beckham and Michael Owen.
We suggest that the point man for the mission should make his way to Seaman and blow himself up. This will be the signal for the other Brothers to start the rest of the operation.
Bin Laden, who was killed by US Special Forces in May 2011, allegedly bought a property in Wembley during the 1990s in a bid to embark on a "fact-finding" mission in London.