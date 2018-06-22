Rachel Riley 'naked on Countdown' picture sends Twitter wild

An image of the 32-year-old next to a board carrying a message she would present Countdown naked if England become world champions has been making the rounds on social media.
However, Riley, who presents the show with Nick Hewer, has dispelled the photo as a fake on Twitter.
|Photo: @RachelRileyRR
But fans weren't going to give up that easily, as they tried to strike a compromise with the TV presenter.
OK, let's compromise.... England win, and you'll do the show in an England bikini? pic.twitter.com/uqJTs4Z7po— Justin (@shineywang) June 20, 2018
Can’t back out of it now Rachel 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NRkPjHdyYQ— Totally Man Utd™ (@TotallyMUFC) June 20, 2018
If you do promise this, you'll guarantee a semi..— Stephen Mulligan (@SteSweden) June 20, 2018