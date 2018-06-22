 Rachel Riley 'naked on Countdown' picture sends Twitter wild | inside World Soccer

Rachel Riley 'naked on Countdown' picture sends Twitter wild

Friday, June 22, 2018

Countdown presenter Rachel Riley sent her fans into hysterics with promise to host the TV show naked if England win the World Cup.

An image of the 32-year-old next to a board carrying a message she would present Countdown naked if England become world champions has been making the rounds on social media.

However, Riley, who presents the show with Nick Hewer, has dispelled the photo as a fake on Twitter.

This Photoshopped picture of Rachel Riley has been making the rounds on Twitter
Photo: @RachelRileyRR

But fans weren't going to give up that easily, as they tried to strike a compromise with the TV presenter.




on Friday, June 22, 2018
 
