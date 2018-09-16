 Fans aged 102 & 97 lead out Manchester City for match vs Fulham | inside World Soccer


Fans aged 102 & 97 lead out Manchester City for match vs Fulham

Sunday, September 16, 2018

Manchester City fan Vera Cohen walks onto the Etihad pitch with sister Olga Halon
Photo: @ManCity

Manchester City made a touching gesture to two of their longest-serving supporters on Saturday afternoon.

Vera Cohen, aged 102, and her sister Olga Halon, aged 97, had the honour of leading the Premier League champions out for their clash with Fulham at Etihad Stadium.

The moment was the least they deserve, given their commitment to supporting the club well into their old age.

Vera has been a City supporter for more than 85 years and still attends every home game with Olga, son Danny and son-in-law Roger.

Speaking to the BBC after City's 3-0 victory, Vera said:

Things used to be very different from how they are today. They didn't have a scoreboard when I first came - a man used to come around with a blackboard with the score on it.

Amazingly, Vera is not the oldest mascot used in any of the four professional English leagues in recent years.

Last season, Preston North End had 105-year-old fan Bernard Jones lead them out against Sheffield Wednesday on the opening weekend of the 2017/18 Championship season.

on Sunday, September 16, 2018
 
