Stephen Curry gets personalised Spurs shirt

|Photo: @SpursOfficial
NBA superstar Stephen Curry was spotted at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday and was presented with his own Tottenham Hotspur jersey ahead of their Premier League clash with Liverpool.
Curry, a three-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors, was in London to promote the NBA as well as his partners at Under Armour.
The 30-year-old appeared on the pitch just prior to kick-off and was presented with a Spurs shirt by club legend Ledley King.
However, it seems that the two-time NBA MVP's presence did not provide a good luck charm to the club as Spurs eventually lost to Liverpool 2-1.
🏀 @NBA superstar @StephenCurry30 is in the house today! #COYS pic.twitter.com/r3EHkqSf3F— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 15, 2018