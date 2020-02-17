Fan travels from Japan to watch non-league side - whom he found from playing FIFA

A Japanese fan flew all the way from Japan to the UK last week to watch non-league side Stockport County - after falling in love with them on FIFA.
Akito Aoki fell in love with County, a side currently toiling away in England's fifth-tier, following his tenure in charge of them on FIFA.
Aoki was the National League club's special guest for County's home game against Bromley on Saturday, and they certainly rolled out the red carpet.
He was treated to a three-course meal before kick-off and presented the match ball to the referee, as well as being lined up to conduct the half-time draw.
Aoki even met some of the County players and spent the pre-game at a local pub meeting other supporters.
Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, the Japanese fan said:
Aoki's plans was in tatters when he saw the weather forecast of Storm Dennis hitting the UK, but thankfully for him the game went ahead following a pitch inspection.
|Photo: @StockportCounty
Akito Aoki fell in love with County, a side currently toiling away in England's fifth-tier, following his tenure in charge of them on FIFA.
Aoki was the National League club's special guest for County's home game against Bromley on Saturday, and they certainly rolled out the red carpet.
He was treated to a three-course meal before kick-off and presented the match ball to the referee, as well as being lined up to conduct the half-time draw.
Aoki even met some of the County players and spent the pre-game at a local pub meeting other supporters.
Fucking love this.— Scott (@ST_1982) February 13, 2020
Young lad from Tokyo who’s obsessed with County is in the Bobby Peel with the lads. Just jumped on a plane for Bromley (h) no problem.
UP THE AKITO HATTERS 🎩 💙 pic.twitter.com/WgUeaOcSAd
I like video games and I found Stockport County and I chose [to support] Stockport County.
I have supported them for about eight to nine years but this is my first time at Edgeley Park. It has been very fun and I am staying here in Stockport for one week.
Aoki's plans was in tatters when he saw the weather forecast of Storm Dennis hitting the UK, but thankfully for him the game went ahead following a pitch inspection.