Gigi Buffon under fire for coronavirus joke

Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon has caused controversy after joking about the deadly coronavirus outbreak.
A footage has emerged on social media showing Buffon greeting a Chinese fan after the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final at AC Milan on Thursday.
"I'm watching you, eh? Corona, eh? Damn, are you from Wuhan?" said the 42-year-old as those around them laughed.
Buffon then showed it was not a genuine concern by touching the fan on the cheek as he winked and walked on to the next fan.
It is no laughing matter, however.
The coronavirus, which has spread from the Chinese city of Wuhan, has claimed the lives of over 1,500 since the outbreak began and infected around 67,000 more, most of which have been in China.
The city of Wuhan was locked down to contain the spread of the virus, while there is no known vaccine or drug that's been proven effective.
