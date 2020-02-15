Leicester chairman pays hotel rooms for 75 stranded fans in Calais

Leicester City chairman Aiyawatt "Top" Srivaddhanaprabha recently forked out for 75 hotel rooms after a group of fans became stranded in Calais.
Vice Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha of Leicester City celebrates during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on May 15, 2016 in London, England.
Photo: Michael Regan/GETTY IMAGES
In total 75 season ticket holders and members won the chance for an all-expenses-paid to watch Leicester's sister club Oud-Heverlee Leuven play against Lommel United in the Belgian First Division last Saturday.
As well as a ticket to the game with hospitality included, the fans were also treated to a tour of the Stella Artois brewery and a meet and greet with the Leuven players.
Speaking to the Leicester Mercury, long-term season ticket holder Matt Lucas recounted the turbulent story which he also described as the "trip of a lifetime".
However, their trip took a turn for their worst on the way home as storm Ciara battered the English channel on Sunday - the day they were meant to return.
Because of the weather, their ferry was cancelled, leaving the 75 supporters stranded in Calais.
What could have been a miserable situation was rescued by "Top" Srivaddhanaprabha though, as he provided money for more refreshments and more hotel rooms for the entire group.
The fans heaped praise on the staff and stated that they made them feel "at ease" throughout the journey, even when things got tough.
Photo: Michael Regan/GETTY IMAGES
In total 75 season ticket holders and members won the chance for an all-expenses-paid to watch Leicester's sister club Oud-Heverlee Leuven play against Lommel United in the Belgian First Division last Saturday.
As well as a ticket to the game with hospitality included, the fans were also treated to a tour of the Stella Artois brewery and a meet and greet with the Leuven players.
Speaking to the Leicester Mercury, long-term season ticket holder Matt Lucas recounted the turbulent story which he also described as the "trip of a lifetime".
We left on Friday morning at 5am from the King power and got the ferry from Dover.
The club paid for drinks, food, coaches, the ferry and all the hospitality which was only meant to be two days but ended up being three.
Their hospitality was absolutely incredible.
However, their trip took a turn for their worst on the way home as storm Ciara battered the English channel on Sunday - the day they were meant to return.
Because of the weather, their ferry was cancelled, leaving the 75 supporters stranded in Calais.
What could have been a miserable situation was rescued by "Top" Srivaddhanaprabha though, as he provided money for more refreshments and more hotel rooms for the entire group.
Within about half an hour they had found 75 hotel rooms which Top had paid for. The chairman had made the decision to pay for them himself as well as meals for us and drinks.
I can't think of any other club that looks after their fans as well as they do.
The fans heaped praise on the staff and stated that they made them feel "at ease" throughout the journey, even when things got tough.
All of the staff played a part and made the trip special.
All 75 of us said to each other "what a club". Season on season they give us so much, whether it be pies, scarves, mince pies, beers, they are just so giving.
A lot of my friends are (Manchester) United fans and they are jealous of the fans at Leicester.
It was just fantastic and made more so by the staff. They made it so easy for everyone.