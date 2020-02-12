Mo Salah lookalike showcases skills on rugby pitch

Footage has emerged of Mohamed Salah's doppelgänger showing blistering pace on the rugby pitch.
The Egypt and Liverpool star may well have had some time to relax during the recent winter break, but some fans reckon they've spotted him playing in the Super League - the top-level professional rugby league club competition in the Northern Hemisphere.
Footage on social media has emerged showing Salford Red Devils star Rhys Williams, who bears a similar hairstyle to the Egyptian winger, scoring an epic try against Toronto Wolfpack at the weekend.
Draped in red and donning the famous beard and hair, Williams burst through the defence and raced clear towards the try line.
He ended his fabulous run with a try and fans could not believe that it was not Salah running down the wing.
|Photo: Instagram/rhys_bepe
