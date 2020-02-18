Real Madrid legend to run for presidency of Spanish FA

Spain and Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas has confirmed his intention to stand as a candidate in the next Spanish FA (RFEF) presidential elections.
The 38-year-old has not played football since suffering a heart attack during a training session with current club FC Porto last May.
Plans are now being pieced together for a career off the field, though, with Casillas stating his intention to take on current RFEF chief Luis Rubiales, who has been in charge since May 2018.
Should Casillas be elected for the four-year term, it would bring the curtain down on the legendary goalkeeper's glorious playing career that spans 20 years.
In an announcement on Twitter, Casillas said:
Casillas, who won 167 caps for his country, led Spain to their first-ever World Cup win in 2010, as well as being between the sticks for the two successive European Championships, in 2008 and 2012.
The shot-stopper also collected an enviable haul of medals with Madrid, including five La Liga titles and three Champions League crowns.
|Photo: @IkerCasillas
In an announcement on Twitter, Casillas said:
Yes, I will stand for presidency of the Spanish FA when elections are called. Together we will put our federation at the level of the best football in the world.
I have informed the president of my club, FC Porto, of this decision, to whom I can only express my deepest gratitude.
We are working with the utmost respect and determination in our candidacy. More than 23,000 voters are waiting for us in a fair and transparent election. 139 assembly members will decide.
Thank you all for the love I have received. Your support and your strength encourage me. Go for it!
